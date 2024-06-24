Alex Cho Sells 173,137 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Stock

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) insider Alex Cho sold 173,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total transaction of $6,251,977.07. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,335,450.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

HP Stock Down 0.2 %

HPQ stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $36.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,424,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,284,290. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.94 and its 200-day moving average is $30.41. The company has a market capitalization of $35.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.12. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.22 and a 1 year high of $39.52.

Get HP alerts:

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The computer maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. HP had a negative return on equity of 230.39% and a net margin of 5.60%. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

HP Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be issued a $0.2756 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.16%.

HPQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of HP from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on HP from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America increased their price objective on HP from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of HP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of HP from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.64.

View Our Latest Stock Report on HP

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HP

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HPQ. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in HP by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 866 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HP in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its position in shares of HP by 900.0% in the first quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in HP by 116.7% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in HP by 377.9% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HP

(Get Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.