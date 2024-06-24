Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.08, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $460.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.82 million. Algoma Steel Group had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 3.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share.

Algoma Steel Group Price Performance

Shares of Algoma Steel Group stock opened at $7.00 on Monday. Algoma Steel Group has a twelve month low of $6.34 and a twelve month high of $10.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $728.84 million, a P/E ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.28.

Algoma Steel Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 2nd. Algoma Steel Group’s payout ratio is currently 64.52%.

About Algoma Steel Group

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. The company provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

