Algoma Steel Group (TSE:ASTL) Given New C$13.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Algoma Steel Group (TSE:ASTL – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 34.72% from the company’s current price.

ASTL has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Algoma Steel Group from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Cormark reduced their price objective on Algoma Steel Group from C$17.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Monday.

Shares of ASTL stock traded up C$0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting C$9.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,579. The company has a market cap of C$1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$10.53 and a 200-day moving average of C$11.22. Algoma Steel Group has a 52 week low of C$8.71 and a 52 week high of C$13.54.

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. The company provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

