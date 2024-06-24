Algoma Steel Group (TSE:ASTL) Given New C$13.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Algoma Steel Group (TSE:ASTL – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 34.72% from the company’s current price.
ASTL has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Algoma Steel Group from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Cormark reduced their price objective on Algoma Steel Group from C$17.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Monday.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Algoma Steel Group
Algoma Steel Group Stock Performance
About Algoma Steel Group
Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. The company provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Algoma Steel Group
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- The Top 3 Sectors Poised For Growth This Summer
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- U.S. Steel Stock: Betting on EPS Cut and Merger Uncertainty?
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- GitLab Stock: Pioneering the AI-Powered DevSecOps Platform
Receive News & Ratings for Algoma Steel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algoma Steel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.