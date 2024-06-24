Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Stake Boosted by RDA Financial Network

RDA Financial Network increased its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the quarter. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $2,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALGN. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Align Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Align Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Align Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Align Technology by 379.5% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 211 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 214 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Align Technology from $370.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Align Technology from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. OTR Global reiterated a “mixed” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Align Technology in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Align Technology from $333.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Align Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $346.50.

Shares of ALGN stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $242.19. 1,207,402 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 828,857. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.62. Align Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $176.34 and a fifty-two week high of $413.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $272.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $283.40.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $997.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.97 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.80%. As a group, research analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

