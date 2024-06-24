Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $220.12.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALNY shares. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $283.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $234.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

In related news, Director Amy W. Schulman sold 21,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total value of $3,224,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,253,589.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 572.0% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Altitude Crest Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 246.0% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 155.7% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 20,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 12,513 shares during the period. 92.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $165.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.83 and a beta of 0.30. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $141.98 and a 1 year high of $218.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $150.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.27.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $494.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.01 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.40) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -3.74 EPS for the current year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

