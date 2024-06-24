Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $220.12.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALNY shares. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $283.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $234.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.
Read Our Latest Analysis on ALNY
Insider Activity
Institutional Trading of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 572.0% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Altitude Crest Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 246.0% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 155.7% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 20,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 12,513 shares during the period. 92.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $165.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.83 and a beta of 0.30. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $141.98 and a 1 year high of $218.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $150.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.27.
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $494.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.01 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.40) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -3.74 EPS for the current year.
About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Alnylam Pharmaceuticals
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Micron Technology Stock Volatile Despite Analyst Upgrades
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- McDonald’s Stock: Balancing Value and Innovation
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/17 – 6/21
Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.