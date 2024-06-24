Alto Neuroscience (NYSE:ANRO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Rodman & Renshaw

Rodman & Renshaw started coverage on shares of Alto Neuroscience (NYSE:ANRO – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Alto Neuroscience in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Alto Neuroscience in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Alto Neuroscience in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Alto Neuroscience in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Alto Neuroscience in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.00.

NYSE:ANRO opened at $11.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.99. The company has a current ratio of 26.02, a quick ratio of 26.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alto Neuroscience has a 1-year low of $10.69 and a 1-year high of $24.00.

Alto Neuroscience (NYSE:ANRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.30). Equities research analysts predict that Alto Neuroscience will post -2.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Alto Neuroscience news, CFO Nicholas Conrad Smith purchased 6,150 shares of Alto Neuroscience stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.36 per share, with a total value of $100,614.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,527.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Alto Neuroscience in the first quarter valued at $21,267,000. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new stake in Alto Neuroscience in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,372,000. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Alto Neuroscience in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,151,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alto Neuroscience during the first quarter worth about $4,592,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Alto Neuroscience during the first quarter worth approximately $9,788,000.

Alto Neuroscience, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its product pipeline comprising ALTO-100, which is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of patients with major depressive disorder (MDD); and which is in phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

