American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Stock Holdings Boosted by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 22.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the first quarter worth $25,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total transaction of $128,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,345,422. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Sanjay Goel sold 3,504 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $702,061.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,413 shares in the company, valued at $5,692,828.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total value of $128,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,345,422. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMT. StockNews.com cut American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $228.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $243.00 to $223.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $226.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Tower currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.91.

American Tower Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of American Tower stock traded up $2.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $196.97. 735,528 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,434,426. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $186.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.43. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $154.58 and a twelve month high of $219.10. The stock has a market cap of $91.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.51, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 18.42%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 146.61%.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Articles

