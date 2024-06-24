Analysts’ New Coverage for June 24th (ACN, AESI, AGYS, ALE, ALLY, AMPE, AMS, BAER, BKSC, BLIN)

Analysts’ new coverage for Monday, June 24th:

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. started coverage on shares of Accenture (NYSE:ACN). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock.

Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. began coverage on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS)

William Blair started coverage on shares of. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ALLETE (NYSE:ALE). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. started coverage on shares of Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY). Citigroup Inc. issued a buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. began coverage on shares of Bridger Aerospace Group (NASDAQ:BAER). They issued a buy rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock.

BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD). BNP Paribas issued a neutral rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock.

BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL). They issued an outperform rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock.

BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX). They issued an underperform rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Ascendiant Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Envoy Medical (NASDAQ:COCH). They issued a buy rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock.

Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP). They issued a market perform rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO). They issued a buy rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock.

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV). Morgan Stanley issued an overweight rating and a $643.00 target price on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. initiated coverage on shares of EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Noble Financial started coverage on shares of Graham (NYSE:GHM). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. started coverage on shares of Globant (NYSE:GLOB). They issued a buy rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock.

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Humana (NYSE:HUM). They issued an equal weight rating and a $374.00 target price on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM). They issued a buy rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

ThinkEquity assumed coverage on shares of IperionX (NASDAQ:IPX). ThinkEquity issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP). They issued a neutral rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock.

BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB). BNP Paribas issued a neutral rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock.

BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock.

Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST). They issued an underperform rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP). They issued a neutral rating and a $174.00 target price on the stock.

BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock.

UBS Group AG initiated coverage on shares of Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK). UBS Group AG issued a neutral rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock.

Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX). The firm issued a buy rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Ryder System (NYSE:R). Morgan Stanley issued an overweight rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Argus initiated coverage on shares of Solventum (NYSE:SOLV). Argus issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. initiated coverage on shares of TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK). The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. issued a sell rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Tectonic Therapeutic (NASDAQ:TECX). TD Cowen issued a buy rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. started coverage on shares of Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS). The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. issued a sell rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of USD Partners (NYSE:USDP). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Noble Financial assumed coverage on shares of Vince (NYSE:VNCE). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United States Steel (NYSE:X). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. began coverage on shares of ZEEKR Intelligent Technology (NYSE:ZK). Citigroup Inc. issued a buy rating and a $32.40 target price on the stock.

