Analysts Set AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN) Target Price at £121.57

Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is £121.57 ($154.47).

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AZN shares. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from £130 ($165.18) to £150 ($190.60) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a £113 ($143.58) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a £125 ($158.83) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st.

Shares of LON AZN opened at £123.88 ($157.41) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is £120.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is £110. AstraZeneca has a 52-week low of GBX 9,461 ($120.22) and a 52-week high of £127.04 ($161.42). The firm has a market cap of £192.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,997.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.51.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

