Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) Receives GBX 2,822.86 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Anglo American plc (LON:AAL – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,888.33 ($36.70).

AAL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($38.12) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,300 ($29.22) to GBX 3,100 ($39.39) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($38.12) target price on shares of Anglo American in a report on Friday, May 31st.

In other news, insider John Heasley sold 12,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,224 ($28.26), for a total value of £268,770.40 ($341,512.58). Company insiders own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LON:AAL opened at GBX 2,445 ($31.07) on Wednesday. Anglo American has a 52 week low of GBX 1,630 ($20.71) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,813 ($35.74). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,494.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,086.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.49. The company has a market cap of £29.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13,736.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.22.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals and nickel, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

