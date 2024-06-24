Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Free Report) (TSE:APS) in a research report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on APTO. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $15.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.83.

Aptose Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of APTO stock opened at $0.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.66. Aptose Biosciences has a 1-year low of $0.74 and a 1-year high of $5.80.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Free Report) (TSE:APS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.09. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aptose Biosciences will post -2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aptose Biosciences stock. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO – Free Report) (TSE:APS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc owned about 0.16% of Aptose Biosciences at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 26.62% of the company’s stock.

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

Featured Stories

