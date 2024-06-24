Ark Price Hits $0.49 on Exchanges (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded down 11.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 23rd. Ark has a total market cap of $88.12 million and $18.87 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ark has traded down 41.6% against the US dollar. One Ark coin can now be bought for approximately $0.49 or 0.00000772 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ark alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000189 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000890 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001224 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000647 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001579 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001306 BTC.

About Ark

Ark is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 181,679,208 coins and its circulating supply is 181,678,350 coins. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ark’s official website is ark.io.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.