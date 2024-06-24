ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Trading Down 4.3%

Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 4.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as 153.32 and last traded at 153.35. Approximately 2,709,236 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 13,435,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at 160.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on ARM. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of ARM in a report on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on ARM from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. New Street Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of ARM in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. KeyCorp increased their price target on ARM from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on ARM from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of 99.48.

ARM Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of 121.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 108.22.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported 0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of 0.30 by 0.06. The business had revenue of 928.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 865.94 million. ARM had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 9.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Arm Holdings plc will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ARM

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in ARM in the 4th quarter valued at $480,194,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of ARM during the third quarter valued at about $152,896,000. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC bought a new stake in shares of ARM in the fourth quarter valued at about $150,437,000. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its position in ARM by 220.3% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,130,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,059,000 after buying an additional 1,465,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in ARM during the third quarter valued at about $54,800,000. Institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

About ARM

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

