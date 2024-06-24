ARPA Trading 13% Lower Over Last Week (ARPA)

ARPA (ARPA) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 24th. During the last seven days, ARPA has traded down 13% against the US dollar. One ARPA token can now be purchased for $0.0463 or 0.00000078 BTC on major exchanges. ARPA has a total market capitalization of $67.56 million and $10.39 million worth of ARPA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ARPA Profile

ARPA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,457,888,698 tokens. ARPA’s official website is arpanetwork.io. ARPA’s official Twitter account is @arpaofficial. ARPA’s official message board is medium.com/@arpa. The Reddit community for ARPA is https://reddit.com/r/arpachain/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ARPA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ARPA (ARPA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ARPA has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 1,457,888,698.4 in circulation. The last known price of ARPA is 0.04529166 USD and is down -5.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 164 active market(s) with $5,423,225.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arpanetwork.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARPA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ARPA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ARPA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

