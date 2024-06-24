Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) Price Target Cut to GBX 6,500

Ashtead Group (LON:AHT – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 6,800 ($86.26) to GBX 6,500 ($82.46) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.31% from the company’s current price.
AHT has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 6,600 ($83.72) price objective on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Ashtead Group from GBX 5,300 ($67.23) to GBX 5,100 ($64.70) and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,150 ($78.02) target price on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 4,933.13 ($62.58).
Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.
