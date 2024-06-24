Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) Rating Reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Atossa Therapeutics from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Atossa Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Atossa Therapeutics from $6.00 to $6.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th.

Atossa Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ATOS opened at $1.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $142.11 million, a P/E ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 1.19. Atossa Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.62 and a 52-week high of $2.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.22.

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. Analysts forecast that Atossa Therapeutics will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Atossa Therapeutics news, Director Jonathan Finn acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.77 per share, for a total transaction of $44,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATOS. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Atossa Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $98,000. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atossa Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atossa Therapeutics by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,753,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,357,000 after acquiring an additional 78,269 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atossa Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atossa Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.74% of the company’s stock.

About Atossa Therapeutics

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in oncology for women breast cancer and other conditions in the United States. The company's lead drug candidate is oral (Z)-endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat and prevent breast cancer.

