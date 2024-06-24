Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Shares Sold by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lessened its holdings in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,105 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Autoliv during the 4th quarter valued at $2,356,000. Park West Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 427,060 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $47,058,000 after acquiring an additional 117,060 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Autoliv during the 4th quarter worth about $2,314,000. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Autoliv by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,340 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,004,000 after purchasing an additional 14,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Autoliv by 146.8% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 61,242 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,748,000 after purchasing an additional 36,431 shares during the last quarter. 69.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autoliv Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE ALV traded up $1.90 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $110.15. The company had a trading volume of 392,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,778. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $119.97 and its 200 day moving average is $114.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Autoliv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.54 and a fifty-two week high of $129.38. The company has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.65.

Autoliv Announces Dividend

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The auto parts company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 29.84% and a net margin of 5.10%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Autoliv, Inc. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Autoliv news, Director Jan Carlson sold 1,900 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.75, for a total transaction of $240,825.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 77,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,822,237.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Autoliv in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Autoliv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Autoliv from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autoliv has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.50.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

