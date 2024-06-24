Axie Infinity Self Reported Market Cap Hits $858.53 Million (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. One Axie Infinity token can now be purchased for $5.83 or 0.00009272 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Axie Infinity has a total market capitalization of $858.53 million and approximately $24.82 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Axie Infinity has traded down 11.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Axie Infinity Profile

AXS is a token. Its genesis date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 147,137,038 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 147,110,225.6550815 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 6.0945959 USD and is up 1.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 462 active market(s) with $20,166,648.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

