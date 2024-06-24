Ballentine Partners LLC Acquires 741 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $5,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 106.0% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on ADP. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $254.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $251.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.42.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADP traded up $1.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $247.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,022,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,362,978. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $245.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.56. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $205.53 and a 12-month high of $256.84. The firm has a market cap of $101.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.78.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 93.09% and a net margin of 19.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

