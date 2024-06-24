Ballentine Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 33.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,832 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,590 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Infosys by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,360,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,547,000 after purchasing an additional 209,675 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Infosys by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,143,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,327,000 after acquiring an additional 180,888 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in Infosys by 118.6% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,328,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,426,000 after acquiring an additional 720,885 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Infosys during the 4th quarter valued at $878,000. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Infosys by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 18,459,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,371 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Infosys alerts:

Infosys Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE:INFY traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.06. The company had a trading volume of 22,822,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,232,364. Infosys Limited has a 52-week low of $15.15 and a 52-week high of $20.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.40. The company has a market capitalization of $74.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.96.

Infosys Cuts Dividend

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Infosys had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 32.33%. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.2035 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 1.4%. Infosys’s payout ratio is 38.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INFY. StockNews.com cut shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Infosys in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Infosys from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, HSBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $20.10 price target on shares of Infosys in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.27.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Infosys

Infosys Profile

(Free Report)

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides digital marketing and digital workplace, digital commerce, digital experience and interactions, metaverse, data analytics and AI, applied AI, generative AI, sustainability, blockchain, engineering, Internet of Things, enterprise agile DevOps, application modernization, cloud, digital process automation, digital supply chain, Microsoft business application and cloud business, service experience transformation, energy transition, cyber security, and quality engineering solutions; Oracle, SAP, and Saleforce solutions; API economy and microservices; and Topaz, an AI-first set of services, solutions, and platforms using generative AI technologies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.