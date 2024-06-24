Ballentine Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,571,630 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 153,176 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 7.9% of Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Ballentine Partners LLC owned about 0.38% of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF worth $413,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,399,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,967,735,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893,711 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 106.9% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,510,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,879,901 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 76,887,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,409,007,000 after purchasing an additional 3,655,216 shares during the period. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $179,718,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 443.9% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 2,560,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,736,000 after buying an additional 2,089,356 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEFA stock traded down $0.54 on Friday, reaching $72.29. 5,952,034 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The company has a market capitalization of $113.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.03.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

