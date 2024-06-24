Ballentine Partners LLC Buys 686 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,261 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 686 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $6,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in McKesson in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in McKesson by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McKesson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MCK traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $603.08. 1,166,719 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 593,845. The company’s 50-day moving average is $558.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $520.62. The company has a market capitalization of $78.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.47. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $395.30 and a 1 year high of $606.32.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.34 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $76.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.32 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 245.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 31.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 11.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on MCK shares. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $571.00 to $596.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $603.00 to $671.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of McKesson in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $571.47.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In related news, Director Susan R. Salka sold 606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $558.04, for a total transaction of $338,172.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other McKesson news, Director Susan R. Salka sold 606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $558.04, for a total value of $338,172.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.40, for a total transaction of $498,315.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,455 shares in the company, valued at $9,172,017. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,814 shares of company stock worth $14,511,649. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

