Ballentine Partners LLC Has $1.15 Million Stock Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 338.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,411 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,405 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 4.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 113,873 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $23,122,000 after buying an additional 5,014 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 4.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,182,164 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $240,038,000 after purchasing an additional 52,583 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 5.8% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 26.2% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,302 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the third quarter worth about $407,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Tractor Supply Price Performance

Shares of TSCO traded up $1.33 on Friday, hitting $281.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,755,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 943,746. The company has a market capitalization of $30.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $185.00 and a fifty-two week high of $290.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $272.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $248.71.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 52.99% and a net margin of 7.66%. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is 42.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TSCO shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $256.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.17.

Get Our Latest Report on TSCO

Tractor Supply Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.