Ballentine Partners LLC Has $1 Million Stock Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 37.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of REGN. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 8,907 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,572,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $5,837,000. Greenfield Savings Bank grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 42.1% during the first quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 415 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN traded up $8.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,053.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,291,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,351. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $967.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $944.29. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $684.80 and a twelve month high of $1,059.80. The company has a current ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $116.05 billion, a PE ratio of 31.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.13.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.46 by ($0.49). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 1,535 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,040.00, for a total transaction of $1,596,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 9,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,015.43, for a total transaction of $9,203,857.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,984,717.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael S. Brown sold 1,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,040.00, for a total value of $1,596,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,382 shares in the company, valued at $1,437,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,215 shares of company stock worth $60,414,782 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $925.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $710.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,125.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,020.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,104.00 to $1,115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $998.09.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

