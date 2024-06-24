Ballentine Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Ballentine Partners LLC decreased its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,218 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,402 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Williams Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Williams Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $242,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Williams Companies by 78.6% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 18,055 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 7,946 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Williams Companies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 126,364 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,924,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $300,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Williams Companies

In other news, SVP Debbie L. Pickle sold 38,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $1,513,102.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,392,840.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on WMB. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. CIBC boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Argus upgraded Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.42.

Williams Companies Price Performance

WMB stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,441,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,053,969. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.26 and a 12 month high of $43.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.32.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 27.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.83%.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

