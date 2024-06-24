Ballentine Partners LLC Lowers Stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Ballentine Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Roblox by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Roblox by 7.3% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 23.8% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 209,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,057,000 after acquiring an additional 40,286 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 4.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 138,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,022,000 after acquiring an additional 5,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 88.3% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 24,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 11,317 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 3,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $127,309.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 98,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,205,759.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 3,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $127,309.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 98,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,205,759.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 166,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total transaction of $5,853,309.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,996,171.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 455,887 shares of company stock worth $16,264,887 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RBLX traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.16. 8,012,304 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,921,154. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.04. Roblox Co. has a 12 month low of $24.88 and a 12 month high of $47.20. The stock has a market cap of $21.38 billion, a PE ratio of -19.44 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.98 and a 200 day moving average of $38.90.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $923.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $918.85 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 39.19% and a negative return on equity of 1,110.40%. The company’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Roblox from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Roblox from $56.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Friday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Roblox from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.14.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

