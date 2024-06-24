Ballentine Partners LLC Purchases 7,122 Shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST)

Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 192,249 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,122 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $14,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 49,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after acquiring an additional 3,707 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $4,431,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,235,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,459,000.

JUST traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.26. The company had a trading volume of 11,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,763. The stock has a market cap of $360.01 million, a P/E ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.28. Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $58.46 and a 52 week high of $78.87.

The Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (JUST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JUST US Large Cap Diversified index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-listed large-cap stocks selected based on a survey-based assessment of business behavior. JUST was launched on Jun 7, 2018 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

