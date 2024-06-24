Ballentine Partners LLC Sells 17,730 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Ballentine Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,100,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,730 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up about 1.3% of Ballentine Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Ballentine Partners LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $67,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC now owns 8,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 45,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA SCHB traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $63.03. The company had a trading volume of 532,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,285. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.73 and its 200-day moving average is $58.76. The stock has a market cap of $28.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $47.46 and a 52 week high of $63.46.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

