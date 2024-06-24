Ballentine Partners LLC Takes $1.24 Million Position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 22,084 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HDB. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HDFC Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in HDFC Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in HDFC Bank by 89.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 615 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in HDFC Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in HDFC Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

HDFC Bank Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of HDB stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,083,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,630,025. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.53. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12-month low of $52.16 and a 12-month high of $71.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.91.

HDFC Bank Increases Dividend

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.13. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business had revenue of $9.72 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were paid a $0.7008 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. This is an increase from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.59. HDFC Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HDB

HDFC Bank Profile

(Free Report)

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.