Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Separately, Barclays raised Banco Santander from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th.

NYSE SAN opened at $4.62 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.50. The company has a market capitalization of $73.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.17. Banco Santander has a 12 month low of $3.32 and a 12 month high of $5.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.96, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). Banco Santander had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 14.98%. The firm had revenue of $16.34 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Banco Santander will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 1,853.0% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 8,359 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 7,931 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Banco Santander in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Banco Santander by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 9,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,444 shares during the last quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 9.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and project finance, debt capital markets, global transaction banking, and corporate finance services.

