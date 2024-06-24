Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Holdings Increased by Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 470,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,675 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $17,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BAC. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 131,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,980,000 after acquiring an additional 6,727 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 3.7% during the first quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 9,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 0.6% during the first quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 71,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network grew its position in Bank of America by 6.8% in the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 42,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,624,000 after buying an additional 2,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 17.1% in the first quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of BAC stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,251,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,317,156. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.83. The company has a market cap of $308.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.36. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $24.96 and a 1-year high of $40.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.49 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.94%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Bank of America from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Bank of America from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target (up from $39.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Bank of America from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.79.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BAC

About Bank of America

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.