Benson Investment Management Company Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Benson Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 31,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,110,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARE. BTC Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 1st quarter worth $281,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 22.1% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 27,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,572,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.2% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 11.4% in the first quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 18,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 150,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total value of $631,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,005,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,281,374.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Price Performance

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

Shares of ARE traded up $1.22 on Friday, hitting $116.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,936,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,596. The company has a market capitalization of $20.38 billion, a PE ratio of 108.94, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.12. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.73 and a fifty-two week high of $135.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $118.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is currently 474.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ARE. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ARE

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

(Free Report)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.