Benson Investment Management Company Inc. Invests $5.29 Million in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Benson Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 88,628 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,287,000. Agnico Eagle Mines makes up about 2.2% of Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AEM. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Monday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.22.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

AEM traded down $0.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.23. 5,421,266 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,152,322. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1 year low of $43.22 and a 1 year high of $71.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.52.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The mining company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The business’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

