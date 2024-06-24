Benson Investment Management Company Inc. Sells 17,824 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Benson Investment Management Company Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 131,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,824 shares during the period. Equitable makes up 2.1% of Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Equitable were worth $4,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EQH. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Equitable during the 4th quarter valued at about $606,630,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Equitable by 1,161.7% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,849,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,692,000 after acquiring an additional 7,227,568 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Equitable by 1,105.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,242,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,814 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Equitable by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,958,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,815,000 after acquiring an additional 781,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Equitable by 4,172.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 593,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,836,000 after acquiring an additional 579,137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 9,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $361,276.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 141,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,112,086.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 9,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $361,276.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 141,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,112,086.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total value of $1,087,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 685,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,825,306. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 232,411 shares of company stock worth $8,776,371 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EQH traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.12. 6,177,077 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,594,058. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.41. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.65 and a 52 week high of $41.64.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. Equitable’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Equitable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.72%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group cut Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Equitable from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Equitable from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Equitable from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Equitable from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.40.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

