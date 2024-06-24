BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Shares Purchased by Range Financial Group LLC

Range Financial Group LLC boosted its position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 302.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,166 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,680 shares during the quarter. BHP Group accounts for 1.0% of Range Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $1,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group in the fourth quarter worth about $191,837,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in BHP Group by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,389,504 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $299,847,000 after buying an additional 1,395,940 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in BHP Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,902,182 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,359,518,000 after buying an additional 589,317 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in BHP Group by 6,529.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 464,771 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,749,000 after buying an additional 457,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 942,001 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $64,348,000 after purchasing an additional 420,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BHP traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $56.69. 1,842,069 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,511,209. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.22. BHP Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $54.28 and a fifty-two week high of $69.11.

BHP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Citigroup initiated coverage on BHP Group in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

