Birch Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Birch Capital Management LLC raised its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the quarter. Illinois Tool Works comprises about 1.3% of Birch Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Birch Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ITW. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Security National Bank acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ITW traded down $2.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $240.40. 1,813,650 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 922,801. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $254.26. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $217.50 and a 1 year high of $271.15. The company has a market cap of $71.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.11.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 97.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.23%.

In other news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. purchased 775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $238.82 per share, with a total value of $185,085.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 121,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,018,062.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ITW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $303.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $244.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $217.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.44.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

