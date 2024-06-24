Birch Capital Management LLC Has $18.45 Million Stock Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Birch Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,004 shares during the period. Novo Nordisk A/S makes up approximately 9.6% of Birch Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Birch Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $18,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVO. Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.9% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 11,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 528.4% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 13,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after buying an additional 11,318 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 69.4% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 13,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after buying an additional 5,496 shares during the period. City State Bank boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 769.2% in the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, &PARTNERS bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter valued at approximately $783,000. Institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Friday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.67.

NVO traded up $0.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $141.96. 3,033,303 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,131,573. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $637.05 billion, a PE ratio of 48.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $132.94 and its 200 day moving average is $122.05. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $75.56 and a 12 month high of $144.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 36.56% and a return on equity of 91.70%. Equities analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

