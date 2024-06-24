Birch Capital Management LLC Has $48,000 Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Birch Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 88.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,636 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 21,217 shares during the quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 3,655.3% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Kinder Morgan stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.71. The company had a trading volume of 28,997,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,121,480. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.89 and a 52 week high of $20.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.14 and a 200-day moving average of $18.15. The firm has a market cap of $43.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.92.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.83%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 104.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on KMI shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, March 25th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Kinder Morgan to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 230,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $4,328,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 345,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,494,537.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 230,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $4,328,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 345,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,494,537.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $987,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 259,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,116,612.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

