Birch Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Birch Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,052 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,080 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 1.7% of Birch Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Birch Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 1,666.7% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 704 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Cisco Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.47.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.57 on Friday, reaching $47.29. The company had a trading volume of 65,576,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,527,716. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.84. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.95 and a 12 month high of $58.19.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.18. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,619 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total transaction of $118,745.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,997,250.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,619 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total transaction of $118,745.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,997,250.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 762 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total transaction of $34,610.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,352,210.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,106 shares of company stock valued at $1,908,923. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.