Bitcoin Cash One Day Volume Reaches $176.66 Million (BCH)

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be purchased for approximately $377.82 or 0.00599722 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $7.45 billion and approximately $176.66 million worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,000.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.91 or 0.00042716 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.89 or 0.00071258 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Profile

Bitcoin Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 19,723,569 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Cash’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in 2017 through a hard fork of the Bitcoin blockchain. It has a larger block size than Bitcoin, allowing for faster and cheaper transactions. Bitcoin Cash can be used as a means of exchange and store of value and is gaining acceptance among merchants and businesses worldwide. It was created by a group of developers and miners who believed that Bitcoin needed modifications to address scalability issues. The main developer team was initially called “Bitcoin ABC,” but development has since become more decentralized.”

Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash using US dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Gemini or GDAX.

