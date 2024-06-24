Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Market Cap Reaches $11.20 Million

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market cap of $11.20 million and $22,165.89 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be purchased for about $0.0600 or 0.00000095 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded down 8.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoin Diamond alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.55 or 0.00075614 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00023728 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00010677 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001563 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,870.93 or 0.61027983 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

Bitcoin Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is www.bitcoindiamond.org. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.