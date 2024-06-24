BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) Receives $10.67 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.67.

Several research firms have issued reports on TCPC. StockNews.com lowered shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Raymond James lowered shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

NASDAQ TCPC opened at $10.67 on Wednesday. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $13.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 19.05 and a quick ratio of 19.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $913.25 million, a PE ratio of 30.49 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.95.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The investment management company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. BlackRock TCP Capital had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The business had revenue of $55.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock TCP Capital will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock TCP Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. BlackRock TCP Capital’s payout ratio is presently 388.58%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock TCP Capital

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital in the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital in the 4th quarter worth $74,000.

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, small businesses, debt securities, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

