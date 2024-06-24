Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Receives $108.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $108.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BPMC. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Leerink Partnrs raised Blueprint Medicines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ BPMC opened at $104.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.70. Blueprint Medicines has a 12-month low of $43.89 and a 12-month high of $111.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.80.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.64) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $96.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.58 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 193.48% and a negative net margin of 102.15%. Equities research analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines will post -5.15 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ariel Hurley sold 1,834 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.88, for a total transaction of $190,515.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,549,162.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider L. Becker Hewes sold 34,108 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total value of $3,612,378.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,860 shares in the company, valued at $3,903,842.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,864 shares of company stock worth $6,272,263 in the last three months. 4.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BPMC. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Blueprint Medicines by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 37,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,451,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Blueprint Medicines by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,724 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Blueprint Medicines by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Blueprint Medicines by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its position in Blueprint Medicines by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 6,834 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

