BNB Hits Market Cap of $84.85 Billion (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. One BNB coin can now be bought for about $575.02 or 0.00912748 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BNB has a market capitalization of $84.85 billion and $1.46 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BNB has traded down 5.2% against the dollar.

About BNB

BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 147,565,912 coins. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 147,565,962.86209816. The last known price of BNB is 592.21228077 USD and is up 1.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2186 active market(s) with $1,410,022,346.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

Buying and Selling BNB

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BNB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

