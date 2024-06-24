Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Hits New 52-Week High at $4,013.01

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4,013.01 and last traded at $4,007.25, with a volume of 33826 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3,989.10.

A number of research firms recently commented on BKNG. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,850.00 target price on shares of Booking in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $3,950.00 target price on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, May 6th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,400.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $3,800.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Booking currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,902.54.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $3,705.60 and its 200-day moving average is $3,603.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.40.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $20.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.03 by $6.36. Booking had a net margin of 21.81% and a negative return on equity of 288.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $11.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 178.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $8.75 dividend. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.25%.

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,534.10, for a total value of $2,650,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,318,211.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,534.10, for a total value of $2,650,575.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,971 shares in the company, valued at $95,318,211.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,580.75, for a total transaction of $812,830.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,157,314.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,021 shares of company stock valued at $3,617,852 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Booking by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,188,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Booking by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,836,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Booking by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 117 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in Booking by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 30 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Booking by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 66 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

