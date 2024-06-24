Brett (BRETT) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $30.93 Million

Brett (BRETT) traded down 7.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 23rd. Brett has a total market capitalization of $1.36 billion and approximately $30.93 million worth of Brett was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Brett has traded down 12.4% against the US dollar. One Brett token can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000217 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000017 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Brett

Brett launched on February 23rd, 2024. Brett’s total supply is 9,910,236,395 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Brett’s official Twitter account is @basedbrett. The official website for Brett is www.basedbrett.com.

Brett Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Brett (Based) (BRETT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Base platform. Brett (Based) has a current supply of 9,910,236,395. The last known price of Brett (Based) is 0.14751465 USD and is up 6.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 97 active market(s) with $21,092,020.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.basedbrett.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Brett directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Brett should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Brett using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

