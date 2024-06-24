Brokerages Set Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Target Price at $17.70

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.70.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on M shares. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Gennette sold 30,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total transaction of $591,569.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,073,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,108,922.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Adrian V. Mitchell sold 13,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $260,666.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,364,570.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Jeffrey Gennette sold 30,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total transaction of $591,569.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,073,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,108,922.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 65,430 shares of company stock valued at $1,285,499 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Macy’s by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,381,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645,577 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Macy’s by 260.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,547,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841,432 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Macy’s by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,287,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,173,000 after buying an additional 565,269 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Macy’s in the 4th quarter worth about $6,021,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Macy’s by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 38,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 2,698 shares during the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE M opened at $18.30 on Monday. Macy’s has a 12-month low of $10.54 and a 12-month high of $22.10. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 610.00 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.28.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.12. Macy’s had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 21.40%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Macy’s will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.1737 dividend. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Macy’s’s payout ratio is currently 2,300.00%.

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

