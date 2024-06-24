Brokerages Set Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Price Target at $204.97

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nineteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $204.97.

ODFL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $207.50 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $231.00 to $219.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL opened at $174.89 on Wednesday. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 12 month low of $162.77 and a 12 month high of $227.80. The company has a market cap of $38.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.61.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 21.19%. Sell-side analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.31%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

