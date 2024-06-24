Brokerages Set Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Price Target at $204.97

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFLGet Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nineteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $204.97.

ODFL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $207.50 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $231.00 to $219.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th.

Institutional Trading of Old Dominion Freight Line

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL opened at $174.89 on Wednesday. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 12 month low of $162.77 and a 12 month high of $227.80. The company has a market cap of $38.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.61.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFLGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 21.19%. Sell-side analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.31%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

