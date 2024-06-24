Brokerages Set Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) Target Price at C$26.78

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$26.78.
A number of research analysts recently commented on OR shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$28.50 to C$33.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd.
Insider Buying and Selling at Osisko Gold Royalties
Osisko Gold Royalties Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of TSE:OR opened at C$22.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.52, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 4.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$22.25 and its 200-day moving average is C$20.82. The company has a market cap of C$4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.82. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 52-week low of C$15.42 and a 52-week high of C$23.75.
Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$60.75 million for the quarter. Osisko Gold Royalties had a negative net margin of 21.78% and a negative return on equity of 3.15%. Equities research analysts predict that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.6398844 earnings per share for the current year.
Osisko Gold Royalties Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is a boost from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is currently -82.76%.
About Osisko Gold Royalties
Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.
