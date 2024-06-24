Brokerages Set Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) PT at $201.14

Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $201.14.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RSG. Truist Financial raised their price target on Republic Services from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Republic Services from $211.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on Republic Services from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded Republic Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $199.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Republic Services from $202.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Insider Transactions at Republic Services

Institutional Trading of Republic Services

In related news, Director Katharine Weymouth purchased 540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $185.26 per share, for a total transaction of $100,040.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,040.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Republic Services news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total value of $1,209,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,270,702.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Katharine Weymouth purchased 540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $185.26 per share, with a total value of $100,040.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,040.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Republic Services by 0.8% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,112,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $212,676,000 after buying an additional 8,998 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Republic Services in the first quarter worth $565,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 92.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 17,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after buying an additional 8,348 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 179.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 67,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,951,000 after buying an additional 43,432 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments Inc purchased a new stake in Republic Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,068,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Stock Performance

Republic Services stock opened at $191.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Republic Services has a 1 year low of $140.23 and a 1 year high of $196.76. The company has a market cap of $60.42 billion, a PE ratio of 33.66, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $188.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.24.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 17.56%. Republic Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Republic Services will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 2nd. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 37.54%.

Republic Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Further Reading

